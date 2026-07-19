Regularise MGNREGA employees, ensure job security, Sond writes to Chouhan

Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Saturday wrote to Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking regularisation of MGNREGA employees under the newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme and a uniform national policy guaranteeing their job security. Punjab minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond minister demanded permanent employment for MGNREGA employees across the country. (HT)

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme officially replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act nationwide from July 1.

Reaffirming that the state government stood firmly with over 2,100 MGNREGA employees in Punjab, the minister questioned the Centre’s decision to shift the financial burden of the new scheme onto states while leaving employees’ future uncertain.

The minister said, “To provide employment under this scheme, around 2,000 to 2,100 employees, including technical assistants, gram rozgar sahayaks and computer operators, have been working under this completely central government scheme for the last 18 years.”

He said, “Instead of taking care of these employees and regularising their services, not only in Punjab but across the country, the BJP-led central government discontinued MGNREGA and announced that a new scheme would come into force from July 1.”

“The employees have made it clear that they do not want to shift to the new scheme because after serving for 18 years, they still have no certainty about regularisation. Their demand is justified,” said the minister, demanding permanent employment for these employees across the country.