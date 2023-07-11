Torrential rains: Power, water disruptions add to Mohali residents’ woes

Amid the relentless rain, disruptions in essential services, such as power and water, had added to the residents’ problems. The waterlogging caused by the rain has resulted in disruptions in water and electricity supply, and cab services in the city. Moreover, the availability of essential items, such as milk and bread, has also been hampered by the extreme weather conditions. A road cave in seen near Sports Complex, Mohali, after heavy rain on Monday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Multiple areas, including phases 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 3b1 and 3b2, are without power, leading to inconvenience for the people.

200 houses in Sector-71 in waist-deep water

Over 200 houses in Sector-71, Mohali, continues to remain inundated with two to three-ft water. Senior deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal blamed the GMADA for elevating the level of Airport Road, thus blocking the natural flow of water. A similar situation prevailed in Shivalik Enclave in Zirakpur where water entered the houses. Gulmohar Society in Derabassi continued to remain submerged under water for the second consecutive day and NDRF teams rescued more people here with the help of boats. Residents of Jamuna Apartment and Desu Majra in Kharar also battled with waterlogging.

Out of power for 70 hrs in Aerocity, TDI City

Residents of Kharar, Zirakpur, Derabassi and localities in Mohali, particularly Sector-71, suffered from prolonged power outages. Residents of Aerocity and TDI City complained that the power supply has been snapped for over 70 hours. Residents also said they were short of potable water, and were forced to buy packaged water from the market for domestic use.

Phase 11 resident Gagandeep Singh said that although he planned to work from home to avoid travel amid the rains, he couldn’t do so as his house had no electricity since the morning. He added that he was unable to reach out to the complaint numbers provided.

Kamlesh Kaur of Phase 5, said that she was unable to finish essential household chores due to a disruption in water supply.

Commute, especially for those relying public transport or cabs, has also become a major challenge. While it is difficult to find a cab, even after accepting rides, drivers also refuse to go to places that are waterlogged.

Phase 7 resident Navjot Kaur, who is an IELTS trainer, said that she was unable to get to work in Sector 17, Chandigarh, as there were no cabs available.

As per Rajesh, a shopkeeper in Phase 5, delivery of milk was delayed amid the downpour. “Typically, milk is delivered at 5 am, but today it arrived at 10 am. The second batch of milk, usually delivered in the afternoon, was not received at all. Similarly, bread supply was also affected,” he said.

Trigger protest in Sector 82, TDI City

Snapping of water and power supply triggered protests in Sector 82, Aero City on Tuesday. Residents of TDI City also blocked the road, complaining of total blackout in Sector 110/111 for 72 hours.

Residents of Aero City’s Block C complained that although there is uninterrupted power supply in the nearby villages, Chachu Majra and Papri, the upmarket area has seen a total blackout for three days. The alleged that no water has been supplied to the area either.

A protest was organised in Phase 7, where residents blocked the road and complained of government’s lax attitude. Protesters alleged that they suffered losses as water entered into their houses.

(With inputs from Mohit Khanna)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Robert Abraham Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health. ...view detail