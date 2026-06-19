Relief from heat on the way as IMD predicts thunderstorms till June 22 in Punjab

Braving intense heat for days, Punjab residents may get some respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the state till June 22. Braving intense heat for days, Punjab residents may get some respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the state till June 22.

Issuing a yellow alert, asking residents to remain aware, IMD has also predicted light rainfall activity at isolated locations, which could help bring down temperatures. Similar conditions are expected in Haryana and Chandigarh, according to the weather bulletin issued on Thursday.

The yellow alert comes at a crucial time as paddy transplantation gathers pace across Punjab, and electricity demand remains elevated due to hot and humid conditions. While the rainfall is not expected to be widespread, meteorologists said scattered showers and thunderstorm activity could provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat and improve weather conditions in several districts.

On Thursday, the average maximum temperature in Punjab increased by 1.2°C compared to the previous day, though it was near normal for this time of the year.

Bathinda emerged as the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 42.2°C. Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C, while Chandigarh registered 39.2°C.

Meanwhile, with the south-west monsoon remaining stalled over Maharashtra in the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions, the system is unlikely to reach Punjab by the expected date of July 1.

According to IMD Mumbai, the south-west monsoon had advanced over parts of South Konkan and adjoining areas of south-central Maharashtra on June 8. However, further progress has been delayed.

Monsoon’s delayed arrival in Punjab may increase dependence on groundwater for paddy cultivation, further straining the state’s already depleting water resources.