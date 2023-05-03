Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana likely to witness overcast skies till May 7

Ludhiana likely to witness overcast skies till May 7

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 03, 2023 11:58 PM IST

As per evening weather bulletin issued by the IMD office, Chandigarh, Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at few places on May 3, 5, 6 and 7 and at isolated places on May 4 across the city

In a relief from hot weather, the city is likely to witness overcast skies till May 7, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials confirmed that there will be no heat wave till May 10. (HT File Photo)
“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at few places on May 3, 5, 6 and 7 and at isolated places on May 4 across the city. Rise in maximum temperature about 3 to 5°Celsius during next three days and no large change thereafter in the state,” read the evening weather bulletin issued by the IMD office, Chandigarh.

After two unusually cool first two days of May, the sun peaked faintly on Wednesday. The maximum temperature for the day was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, 9.4 degrees below normal, for a time of the year when the day temperature is normally around 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials confirmed that there will be no heat wave till May 10.

As gusty winds along with thundershowers are expected during coming days, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) issued an agro advisory for farmers.

“The farmers are advised to keep the harvested produce at safer places. It is advisable not to burn wheat straw but plough the same in the field as it will improve the fertility of soil. Burning not only spoils atmosphere but also destroys the nutrients of soil,” stated the advisory.

