A daughter’s tribute to justice Harphul Singh Brar

‘Tis not life that matters, but the courage you bring to it!’

Justice Harphul Singh Brar was a former judge at the Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT Photo)

An often repeated line by him, I speak for my entire family when I say how proud we all are of the multi-faceted personality that was justice Harphul Singh Brar, who saw through life with stoic resilience and tenacity.

A caring husband, loving father and father-in-law, affectionate grandfather, a thorough professional and a man of pristine values. His life has been an inspiration for all, be it his leadership in the student body during college or his stay in Jubilee Hall, while pursuing law from Delhi University. Throughout his 29 years long career as an advocate, he handled numerous important and sensitive matters with utmost integrity and sincerity in various roles, including senior deputy advocate general, Punjab, senior central government standing counsel for 10 years, and public prosecutor and government pleader, Chandigarh.

He was elevated as a judge in 1991 and also held positions as the president of the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and chief commissioner, Gurudwara Elections, Union of India.

He served all these positions with unwavering honesty and steadfast principles. He often narrated how the common man in the remotest part of the country would fight for his rights having faith that no matter what happens, the high court would protect that right. He worked passionately to keep up that indomitable faith in the judiciary alive. He considered himself fortunate in establishing Permanent Lok Adalats in every district of Punjab in his capacity as executive chairman, Punajb Legal Services Authority. It is these principles and high benchmarks that he has set that we all aspire to meet.

Follow your conscience, he would always say and you will never go wrong. I realise over the years how he did the near impossible…he practised what he preached. Noble in his thoughts and behaviour, judicious, brilliant, down to earth, with a kind and magnanimous heart, and a practising humanist, he instilled in us all “Maanas ki jaat sabhe ek pehchaanbo”. He shall fondly be remembered and remain forever in not only our hearts but of all those whose life he has touched.

He had that trademark, know-it-all playful smile of his, accompanied by that twinkle in his eyes, which had the uncanny ability to make us smile while melting away all our fears and anxieties. His subtle wit and humour have often diffused many a tense situation.

Words, it seems, never help when you need them the most. One had to meet him to know him. How grateful we all are to be known as members of his family. The loss is irreparable and the vacuum shall forever stay but deep inside my heart I know, the minute I feel inadequate or lost, in despair or falling in a deep dark abyss, I just need to remember whose daughter I am and see the magic take over.

(The writer is senior deputy advocate general, Punjab)

