‘Removal’ of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits: Punjab House passes resolution against Delhi govt’s move

Chandigarh : The Punjab assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the newly elected Delhi BJP government’s decision to remove pictures of Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from the offices of the chief minister and other ministers. The resolution was moved by cabinet minister Aman Arora and was supported by leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. The issue was first raised in the assembly during zero hour by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who urged the Opposition to back the resolution against the Delhi government’s move.

The resolution was moved by cabinet minister Aman Arora and was supported by leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. The issue was first raised in the assembly during zero hour by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who urged the Opposition to back the resolution against the Delhi government’s move.

“The BJP wants to suppress Dalits and minorities in the country. They never miss an opportunity to insult Dalits. First, the Union home minister misrepresented Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar in his speech in Parliament. This emboldened hooligans, leading to the vandalisation of Baba Saheb’s statue in Amritsar,” said Cheema.

Criticising the BJP government in Delhi, Bajwa stated that the Congress would support any resolution brought by the ruling AAP.

“In a rare move, we fully back this motion. If the BJP had secured a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha elections, they would have changed the Constitution. By removing these pictures, the BJP has not only insulted Dalits but also Punjabis, as Bhagat Singh is an icon for all of us,” Bajwa said. He also urged the government to pass a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Supporting the resolution, Banga MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi (who recently joined the AAP) claimed that the BJP’s decision was driven by a “Manuvaadi” mindset.

“The Congress also repeatedly disrespected Baba Saheb. They conspired to defeat him in the Lok Sabha elections, which they succeeded in doing. That is why they have now been wiped off the political scene, and the BJP will meet the same fate for insulting Dalits,” said Sukhi.

Lone BSP legislator from Nawanshahr Nachhatar Pal also voiced support for the resolution.