Remove high-tension power lines running over school premises: Haryana human rights panel

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued directions to the state government to remove high tension electricity lines running over educational institutions across the state. The commission said that such conditions endangered the life, health, and safe learning environment of children, thus violating their fundamental rights. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The HHRC in a May 29 order said that the presence of high-tension (HT) electricity wires over school premises was a grave violation of human rights. The commission said that such conditions endangered the life, health, and safe learning environment of children, thus violating their fundamental rights.

The commission comprising chairperson Justice (retd) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia noted that a decision was taken as far back as 2013 under the chairmanship of the then chief minister that all high-tension power lines passing over government schools, polytechnics, civil hospitals and veterinary hospitals must be removed by June 15, 2013. The expenses for this exercise were to be borne by the power department. “However, even after more than a decade, the issue remains unresolved,’’ the commission noted.

The HHRC ordered that power department additional chief secretary, managing directors of the two power distribution companies – the Uttar Haryana and Dakshin Bijli Vitran Nigams and that of the transmission company- the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, directors of secondary and elementary education to submit a detailed report within two months detailing actions taken so far and the timeline for removal of such high-tension electricity lines.

As per the orders of the commission, the report is to be submitted on the next hearing on August 6 via video conferencing.

The commission observed that it is extremely unfortunate that thousands of school children continue to risk their lives daily due to the presence of overhead high-tension electricity wires. This situation not only violated Article 21 of the Constitution but also contravened the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The HHRC said in their order that action must be taken strictly in accordance with the decision of March 18, 2013, and any contradictory decisions made in 2022 cannot override the earlier mandate.