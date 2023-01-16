Remove tainted minister Sandeep Singh by Jan 23: Sarv Khap

: The Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat on Sunday demanded the Haryana government to remove tainted minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, from the cabinet by January 23, failing which they would not allow him to unfurl the tricolour on the Republic Day and threatened to launch a state-wide campaign against the dispensation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandeep Singh, a first-time MLA from Pehowa, was booked on December 31 under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following allegations of sexual misconduct by a junior woman athletics coach. The special investigation team on January 7 added section 509 of IPC in the FIR.

Though he was divested of sports and youth affairs portfolio on January 7, he continues to enjoy the ministerial rank even as the clamour for his ouster refuses to die down.

Representatives of more than 30 khaps from Haryana and other states participated in the mahapanchayat held at Davla village in Jhajjar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They slammed the government for not taking action against the accused minister and also threatened to launch a state-wide campaign to ensure justice to the woman coach.

Yudhvir Singh Dhankar, head of the Dhankar Khap 12, said they have decided to meet vice president Jagdeep Dhankar to request him to intervene in the matter for ensuring justice to the complainant.

“We request the Chandigarh police to complete the probe into the matter within a week. The mahapanchayat expressed unhappiness over the BJP-JJP government’s attitude on the matter, stating that it is shielding the accused minister instead of taking stern action against him. It is surprising that he is still in the cabinet after being booked by the Chandigarh police on charges of sexual harassment,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant’s father and other family members were also present during the mahapanchayat.

The Dhankar Khap 12 had earlier also served an ultimatum to the state government to oust Sandeep Singh by January 7.

Former AAP state president Naveen Jaihind also took part in the mahapanchayat and supported the demands raised by the khap leaders.