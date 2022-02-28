Repair work for Mohali industrial area roads yet to start even under MC’s care
Despite making the shift to municipal corporation from Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) for maintenance in June last year, the internal roads at industrial areas of Phases 8-A and B are continue to await repairs.
Mohali Industries Association president Anurag Aggarwal said no re-carpeting work has been taken up despite assurances being given by the civic body in December last year. He added that virtually all internal roads are in a bad shape.
MC superintendent engineer Harkiran Singh, meanwhile, said work is expected to commence after the model code of conduct imposed in view of the state assembly elections is lifted. He also pointed out that work could not be carried out earlier as bitumen plants remain shut during winters.
The industrial focal points were created around 20 years ago, but basic amenities are still missing in the area. In absence of proper eating joints and recreational spots in Phases 7, 8, 8-A and B, an area which is being projected as an IT hub, most professionals have no choice but to depend on roadside eateries.
There are around 800 owners of industrial units in Phases 8A and 8B. The area fell under the jurisdiction of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) up until recently.
