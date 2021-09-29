Repeal farm laws, don’t make Punjab another J&K: Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday appealed the Centre to immediately repeal the three “black” farm laws otherwise his government would convene a special session of Vidhan Sabha to reject these anti-farm laws outrightly to safeguard the interest of the farmers and farm labourers, who are already passing through acute economic crisis.

Addressing the media at the chief minister’s office, Channi said he had already asked his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh to reject these laws, but the Cabinet at that time authorised him to take any decision, as he deems fit. He, however, chose to bring the amended bills instead of rejecting these draconian farm legislations.

state of Punjab for its unprecedented sacrifices to uphold the country’s integrity and sovereignty, Channi said the Centre Urging the Centre to give due recognition to the border should not try to foment trouble in the state like J&K rather it should sincerely resolve the ongoing farm crisis at the earliest in the larger interest of the country.

Reiterating his firm commitment to stand by the farmers and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in this hour of crisis, the CM said that he would even lead a mammoth march towards Delhi either by foot or on bicycle to support their cause in case the Centre doesn’t concede their demand to repeal these laws forthwith.