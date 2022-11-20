Repeal of farm laws: Farmers observe ‘victory day’

: Hundreds of farmers associated with different farmer organisations in Karnal and Ambala districts observed ‘victory day’ on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the three contentious farm laws a year ago.

Around 300 farmers gathered at Gandhi Chowk in Karnal and observed the day as ‘vijay diwas’. They distributed sweets and raised slogans in favour of the kisan union.

The farmer leaders said that it was on November 19 last year that PM Modi announced to repeal the three agri laws.

Local farmer leader Shyam Singh alleged that the government has failed to fulfill its promise made to the protesting farmers at the time of ending the agitation in December 2021.

Singh said that on November 26, they will assemble in Panchkula and submit a memorandum addressed to the Haryana governor over their pending demands, including the guaranteed minimum support price and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers.

In Ambala, farmers and activists affiliated to Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh faction took out a large tractor march, observing the day as ‘fateh diwas’ in various parts of the district.

The farmers gathered with their tractors near the grain market in the city, from where they started the march passing through various markets, residential areas and highways.

The faction’s spokesperson Tejveer Singh said, “the farmers have gathered on the call of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and we will also remember the sacrifice of over 700 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.”

President of the faction Amarjeet Singh Mohri said that the farmers’ struggle will continue until they get a guarantee on MSP.

“The victory is not ordinary as all the sections were saved from being lent to the corporate forever by the government. The laws would have meant closure of mandis and businesses of commission agents and paved the way for more frauds by private enterprises,” Mohri said.