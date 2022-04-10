Replace intelligence chief, Amritsar police commissioner: Kunwar Vijay to govt

Chandigarh : Retired inspector general (IG) of police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap has asked his own government to replace special DGP Prabodh Kumar as Punjab intelligence chief and Arun Pal Singh as commissioner of police, Amritsar.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the former IG, who quit his job to join the AAP after a report prepared by him on the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases was trashed by Punjab and Haryana high court in April 2021, said: “People have very high hopes from the AAP government to impart justice in Bargari-Behbal-Kotkapura matter.”

“On the demand of the people, I have requested at the appropriate party forum to reconsider the posting of two police officers, who were number 1 and number 2 in the SIT, as they favoured big political families. These two officers are responsible for denial of justice in the Bargari, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura cases,” said the AAP MLA, without naming the two officers in the post. He claimed that he was at number three in the SIT.

While Prabodh was the head of the SIT constituted by the then Amarinder government to probe the police firing on Sikh protestors in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, Arun Pal was number two in the SIT that had Kunwar and former Jalandhar Rural SSP Satinder Singh and PPS officer Bhupinder Singh as its other members.

Later, the ex-IG deleted his post . However, HT has the screen shot of his post. The AAP MLA could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

