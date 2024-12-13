Menu Explore
Replacement of ad-hoc panel sought for Gurdwara body elections

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 13, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Justice HS Bhalla, commissioner of Gurdwara elections, Haryana earlier this week notified the election for the 40-member Sikh body.

Days after the election for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) was notified to be held on January 19, 2025, members of the Karnal-based Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal have demanded a replacement of the current ad-hoc committee with a retired Sikh judge or a Sikh officer to manage the body’s affairs. Justice HS Bhalla, commissioner of Gurdwara elections, Haryana earlier this week notified the election for the 40-member Sikh body.

Members of the Karnal-based Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal have demanded a replacement of the current ad-hoc committee with a retired Sikh judge or a Sikh officer to manage the body’s affairs (HT File)
Members of the Karnal-based Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal have demanded a replacement of the current ad-hoc committee with a retired Sikh judge or a Sikh officer to manage the body's affairs (HT File)

Member of the Dal and a social activist Pritpal Singh Pannu said, “Government must understand that the elections have to be conducted fairly, and the current nominated committee has a lot of resources that could impact the polling. We urge the government to appoint a retired Sikh judge or a Sikh IAS or IPS officer to manage the body affairs like giving salaries or overlooking urgent expenses.”

Bid to keep SAD from Hry gurdwara body polls: Cheema

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Thursday condemned the “conspiracy to prevent the party from contesting gurdwara committee elections in Haryana”. Issuing a statement, Cheema said a new notification had been issued by the Haryana government to prevent all parties, who were registered with the Election Commission under Article 29-A of the Representation of Peoples Act, from contesting the gurdwara elections. He said the notification stated that such a party could not form a group to contest elections or apply for a symbol for the same.

