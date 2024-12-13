Replacement of ad-hoc panel sought for Gurdwara body elections

Days after the election for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) was notified to be held on January 19, 2025, members of the Karnal-based Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal have demanded a replacement of the current ad-hoc committee with a retired Sikh judge or a Sikh officer to manage the body’s affairs. Justice HS Bhalla, commissioner of Gurdwara elections, Haryana earlier this week notified the election for the 40-member Sikh body. Members of the Karnal-based Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal have demanded a replacement of the current ad-hoc committee with a retired Sikh judge or a Sikh officer to manage the body’s affairs (HT File)

Member of the Dal and a social activist Pritpal Singh Pannu said, “Government must understand that the elections have to be conducted fairly, and the current nominated committee has a lot of resources that could impact the polling. We urge the government to appoint a retired Sikh judge or a Sikh IAS or IPS officer to manage the body affairs like giving salaries or overlooking urgent expenses.”

Bid to keep SAD from Hry gurdwara body polls: Cheema

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Thursday condemned the “conspiracy to prevent the party from contesting gurdwara committee elections in Haryana”. Issuing a statement, Cheema said a new notification had been issued by the Haryana government to prevent all parties, who were registered with the Election Commission under Article 29-A of the Representation of Peoples Act, from contesting the gurdwara elections. He said the notification stated that such a party could not form a group to contest elections or apply for a symbol for the same.