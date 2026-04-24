Report for BLO duty today or face FIR, Ludhiana MC order teachers

The municipal corporation (Ludhiana East) has issued a strict directive asking 44 teachers to report for booth level officer (BLO) duties on April 24 without fail, warning that non-compliance may lead to withholding of salaries and even registration of FIRs.

Authorities have directed school heads and education officers to ensure strict compliance and relieve teachers for election duties. (HT File)

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The order, issued by the office of the electoral registration officer as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, states that teachers were already assigned BLO duties but had failed to report despite repeated reminders. It further cautions that absence will be treated as a violation of service rules, with no excuses to be entertained.

The directive has, however, triggered concern among teachers, who say they are already overburdened with multiple assignments. A teacher from a government primary school in Jamalpur Awana said he is currently engaged in block-level duties and has also been assigned coordination work for a ‘Sikhya Kranti’ event at Sahnewal on the same day, adding that repeated representations have not brought relief.

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{{^usCountry}} Teachers also pointed out that a staff member on maternity leave has reportedly been assigned BLO duty, while others said the timing is difficult due to peak enrolment activity in schools alongside census and election-related responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teachers also pointed out that a staff member on maternity leave has reportedly been assigned BLO duty, while others said the timing is difficult due to peak enrolment activity in schools alongside census and election-related responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The list includes teachers from government primary, high, and senior secondary schools across the district. Authorities have directed school heads and education officers to ensure strict compliance and relieve teachers for election duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The list includes teachers from government primary, high, and senior secondary schools across the district. Authorities have directed school heads and education officers to ensure strict compliance and relieve teachers for election duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy district education officer (Elementary) Manoj Kumar acknowledged the burden on teachers but emphasised the importance of election duties. “We understand their situation, but BLO and census duties are essential. Instructions have been issued to block primary education officers to relieve teachers from the schools to report for these duties,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy district education officer (Elementary) Manoj Kumar acknowledged the burden on teachers but emphasised the importance of election duties. “We understand their situation, but BLO and census duties are essential. Instructions have been issued to block primary education officers to relieve teachers from the schools to report for these duties,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Calls made to MC joint commissioner (Ludhiana East) Amanpreet Singh for a comment went unanswered.

Order issued amid Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

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