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Report for BLO duty today or face FIR, Ludhiana MC order teachers

Non-compliance may lead to withholding of salaries and even registration of FIRs, says municipal corporation officials

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora, Ludhiana
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The municipal corporation (Ludhiana East) has issued a strict directive asking 44 teachers to report for booth level officer (BLO) duties on April 24 without fail, warning that non-compliance may lead to withholding of salaries and even registration of FIRs.

Authorities have directed school heads and education officers to ensure strict compliance and relieve teachers for election duties. (HT File)

The order, issued by the office of the electoral registration officer as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, states that teachers were already assigned BLO duties but had failed to report despite repeated reminders. It further cautions that absence will be treated as a violation of service rules, with no excuses to be entertained.

The directive has, however, triggered concern among teachers, who say they are already overburdened with multiple assignments. A teacher from a government primary school in Jamalpur Awana said he is currently engaged in block-level duties and has also been assigned coordination work for a ‘Sikhya Kranti’ event at Sahnewal on the same day, adding that repeated representations have not brought relief.

Calls made to MC joint commissioner (Ludhiana East) Amanpreet Singh for a comment went unanswered.

Order issued amid Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

 
municipal corporation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Report for BLO duty today or face FIR, Ludhiana MC order teachers
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Report for BLO duty today or face FIR, Ludhiana MC order teachers
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