Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Report regarding 57,862 illegal constructions: CVO reaches Ludhian city for inspection
chandigarh news

Report regarding 57,862 illegal constructions: CVO reaches Ludhian city for inspection

The CVO alon with team also visited around three dozen colonies to inspect whether the colonies listed in the report fall inside or outside the Ludhiana MC limits
CVO Rajiv Sekhri commenced an inquiry and inspected the record at municipal corporation (MC) offices in Ludhiana on March 28. (HT FILE)
CVO Rajiv Sekhri commenced an inquiry and inspected the record at municipal corporation (MC) offices in Ludhiana on March 28. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid row over the report of 57,862 illegal constructions in the city, a five-member team led by chief vigilance officer (CVO) of local bodies department Rajiv Sekhri commenced an inquiry and inspected the record at municipal corporation (MC) offices on Monday.

The team also visited around three dozen colonies to check whether the colonies listed in the report fall inside or outside the MC limits.The local bodies department had marked a vigilance inquiry into the matter in the past.

As per the report submitted by additional commissioner Rishipal Singh in the past, total power connections issued by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in the areas falling under MC’s jurisdiction during the period from 2016-2020 are 76,770. Against this, the civic body only approved building plans for 7,467 buildings and challans have been issued against 11,441 buildings, while no action has been taken against the remaining 57,862 buildings.

One of the MC officials requesting anonymity said most of the power connections mentioned in the report have been allotted in the colonies that fall outside the MC limits and during the visit to the city, the vigilance department has been apprised of the same. The team has further asked for the record of these colonies along with their location on the map to ascertain whether these are inside or outside the MC limits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out