Report tabled in Lok Sabha: Haryana among top three states in financial fraud cases, says RBI data

Haryana has emerged as one of the country’s biggest hotspots for financial frauds, consistently ranking among the top three states and union territories in the number of financial fraud cases reported over the past three financial years.

The data revealed that the state retained its position among the top states with maximum cases, reporting 25,359 cases involving ₹620.37 crore in FY 2024-25 and 3,482 cases involving ₹454.17 crore during FY 2025-26, for the period covered in the reply. (Representational image)

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According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on frauds reported by scheduled commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks) and All India Financial Institutions, tabled in the Lok Sabha by the ministry of finance in response to a question, over the three financial years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26, Haryana reported 84,378 financial fraud cases involving ₹1,336.40 crore, placing it among the country’s biggest financial fraud hotspots. FY 2023-24 alone accounted for 55,537 cases involving ₹252.86 crore—by far the highest annual tally for the state during the period.

The state ranked third in the country, behind only Maharashtra and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The data revealed that the state retained its position among the top states with maximum cases, reporting 25,359 cases involving ₹620.37 crore in FY 2024-25 and 3,482 cases involving ₹454.17 crore during FY 2025-26, for the period covered in the reply.

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{{^usCountry}} The data also reflects a huge gap between the value of frauds and the recovery of stolen funds. While financial frauds involving hundreds of crores were reported in Haryana, recoveries remained negligible— ₹6.87 crore in FY 2023-24 and just ₹1.48 crore in FY 2024-25. Although the recovery amount rose to ₹50.56 crore in FY 2025-26, it still represented only a tiny proportion of the total money lost, raising concerns over the effectiveness of recovery mechanisms and post-fraud enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data also reflects a huge gap between the value of frauds and the recovery of stolen funds. While financial frauds involving hundreds of crores were reported in Haryana, recoveries remained negligible— ₹6.87 crore in FY 2023-24 and just ₹1.48 crore in FY 2024-25. Although the recovery amount rose to ₹50.56 crore in FY 2025-26, it still represented only a tiny proportion of the total money lost, raising concerns over the effectiveness of recovery mechanisms and post-fraud enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

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The data places Haryana ahead of several much larger states, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka and Gujarat, in terms of the number of reported fraud cases, underlining the state’s disproportionate share in India’s financial fraud landscape.

While Maharashtra and Delhi reported significantly higher monetary values in frauds, Haryana’s comparatively lower amount involved suggests that the state is witnessing a large number of smaller-value digital and payment-related frauds, rather than large corporate lending or loan frauds.

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However, the Lok Sabha reply does not spell out any specific reasons behind Haryana’s unusually high fraud count. But the banking and cyber security experts attribute the trend to a combination of structural and economic factors. These include Haryana’s extensive adoption of digital payments and UPI transactions across both urban and rural areas, its close integration with the National Capital Region through major business hubs such as Gurugram and Faridabad, and a dense banking network catering to industries, MSMEs and a large migrant workforce.

Haryana police officials working on the cybercrime cases also point to greater awareness among citizens and improved reporting through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, which may have contributed to a higher number of frauds being officially reported.

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According to the reply, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has established the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre to provide a comprehensive ecosystem for law enforcement agencies to deal with cybercrime. Under this framework, the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal serves as the primary public interface, enabling citizens to report all cyber offences, including cyber-enabled financial crimes, it added.

However, the union ministry acknowledged that recovery of defrauded amounts remains challenging due to the complexity of tracing funds across multiple accounts and jurisdictions.