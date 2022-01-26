Republic Day: 13 cops to get Chandigarh administrator’s police medal

Thirteen police officers will be conferred with the administrator’s police medal for distinguished/ meritorious service on Republic Day.

Those who will be awarded for distinguished service are inspector Lakhvir Singh of the security wing, SI Satish Kumar, posted at women police station and ASI Bijender Singh, posted at the DIG’s office.

Those who will be awarded for meritorious services are inspector Sher Singh, station house officer of Sector 3; SI Chander Mukhi, posted at police post, PGIMER; SI Daljeet Singh, posted at Sarangpur; inspector Mohan Lal, posted at MT Section; ASI Balram Kumar, posted at Sector 34; ASI Rajni Bala, posted at police lines; ASI Sudarshana, posted at women police station; ASI Ajmer Singh, posted in the crime branch; ASI Rajender Singh, posted in the traffic wing and head constable Nitin Singh, posted in the account branch of police headquarters.

Also, constable Jasbir Singh posted in the security wing deployed in the office of DGP, will be awarded with commendation certificate by the UT administration.