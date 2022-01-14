Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Republic Day: Punjab governor to attend parade at Ludhiana
Republic Day: Punjab governor to attend parade at Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will attend the Republic Day function at Jalandhar while his deputies OP Soni and Sukhjinder Randhawa will be at Amritsar and Bathinda, respectively
Published on Jan 14, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab governer Banwari Lal Purohit will attend the Republic Day function at Ludhiana on January 26, while chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will attend the function at Jalandhar.

Deputy chief ministers OP Soni and Sukhjinder Randhawa will attend the parades at Amritsar and Bathinda, respectively.

Speaker Rana KP Singh will be at SBS Nagar whereas the deputy speaker will be in Fazilka. All other cabinet ministers have been assigned duties of attending the parade in different districts.

