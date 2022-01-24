Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Republic Day rehearsal today: Avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Commuters have been advised to avoid two road stretches between 8am and 8.45am due to the rehearsal for the Republic Day function in Sector 17 on Monday
The road stretch from Matka Chowk, straight to Sector 16/17 light point, left turn towards Lyon’s light point and right turn towards Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, must be avoided on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In view of the rehearsal for the Republic Day function to be held in Sector 17, commuters have been advised to avoid the following road stretches between 8am and 8.45am on Monday.

These include the road from Punjab Raj Bhawan towards Sector 5-6/7-8 Chowk, straight to Sector 4/5-8/9 Chowk, straight to Sector 3/4-9/10 Chowk, right turn towards Sector 1/3/4 Chowk and left turn towards Bougainvillea Garden and War Memorial, Sector 3.

The road stretch from Bougainvillea Garden towards Sector 1/3/4 Chowk, right turn towards Matka Chowk, straight to Sector 16/17 light point, left turn towards Lyon’s light point and right turn towards Parade Ground, Sector 17, must also be avoided.

