Search on for nine missing after landslide in Himachal’s Kangra

Rescue workers dug through debris overnight, looking for those missing after a landslide ripped through the remote Rulehar village of Boh panchayat in Shahpur subdivision of Kangra district on Monday.

The body of a woman was retrieved, while nine people, including four women, are still missing.

Five people were rescued alive on Monday night.

Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan, who was at the site, said: “The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived around 10pm after road connectivity was restored. It has taken over the rescue work.”

He said 11 houses were swept away or damaged in the landslide.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal and superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan at Rulehar village of Boh panchayat in Shahpur sub division on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Girl drowns at Nagrota Bagwan, two missing in Dharamshala

A girl drowned in a swollen stream at Kirchamba village of Nagrota Bagwan sub division. Her body was recovered on Monday night.

A person is reported missing from Bhagsunag near Dharamshala, while another is missing at Samirpur village, where three cattle drowned in a stream.

Chetru village, 10km from Dharamshala, bore the maximum brunt of Monday’s heavy rain as six houses, 10 shops and a bridge were damaged. A school in nearby Passu village was also damaged. Three houses and two vehicles were damaged at Maned village.

There are reports of damage to houses in other parts of the state due to the heavy rain. Seven members of a family in Chaupal sub division of Shimla district were rendered homeless after their house was damaged in a landslide.

In Palampur, two houses and a school were damaged.

A map showing the extent of damage due to heavy rain in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Rail traffic halted, 184 roads blocked

Rail traffic on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge line was halted due to landslides at several places.

A total of 184 roads, including three national highways, were blocked following landslides. Traffic on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway remained disrupted due to the blockades. Both the routes from Mandi to Manali, the national highway and an alternative route via Kataula, were blocked.

National highway 5 was also blocked near Jhakhri in Rampur.

Orange weather alert today

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan over the next two days, said Shimla meteorological centre head Surender Paul.

“This may trigger landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas, runoffs in streams and disruption of amenities so people are requested to take safety measures,” he said.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for Tuesday and yellow warning of heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday in the lower and middle hills.