Rescuing homeless animals, one day at a time

Cruelty to animals, especially the homeless, is a constant concern for tricity’s animal lovers despite multiple non-profit organisations working on the rescue and rehabilitation of such animals.

Cases of beating up homeless dogs, pelting stones at animals, and road accidents have become quite common these days and only a few people volunteer to care for these animals, say animal rights activists.

So, this International Homeless Animals’ Day (August 20), we talked to some local animal shelters’ teams about their work and the challenges.

Gaurav, of Waheguru Animal Welfare and Group of Environmentalist, says they used to send rescued animals to a shelter in Mullanpur, but once that got closed, they decided to open a shelter in 2018.

“Earlier, we used to rescue cows and other animals too, but are now focused on canines. If someone reaches out to us with a case, we ask for a video of the animal to gauge what immediate help they need and the exact location of the animal,” explains Gaurav, adding that lack of funds is one of the major challenges they face.

Reshamjit Kaur Dhaliwal, founder-director of Protection and Care for Animals, is running an animal shelter in Kharar since 2013. They mostly take care of stray dogs but are open to all animals. They have special sheds for cattle and facilities to treat injured birds.

Furever Friends, Panchkula is another NGO rescuing and providing medical care to stray dogs across tricity. The organisation also helps in fostering the animals and getting them adopted. A volunteer, not wishing to be named, said around 150 volunteers are working across the region. Our organisation is also running a free-of-cost 24x7 ambulance service to help stray dogs, they added.

The monthly expenses, including petrol, medicines, vet visits, vehicle maintenance, vaccinations, etc, comes down to approximately ₹80,000-90,000, they said.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Sector 38 is another organisation working towards the rehabilitation of animals, creating awareness about animal right, and providing medical assistance to injured or sick animals. They have ambulance services as well.

Animal Welfare Association, Panchkula is a voluntary group of people who are actively involved in the rescue and care of sick, injured, or homeless animals. They lend help in sterilisation and vaccination drives, and hold awareness campaigns for animal rights, said volunteer Kunal Sharma.

