Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Reservation in promotions: PU prepares draft policy, invites suggestions
chandigarh news

Reservation in promotions: PU prepares draft policy, invites suggestions

The draft policy has been shared with the PU staff members and suggestions/corrections have been invited till August 2
As per the draft, earmarking of reservation is based on the department of personnel and training (DoPT) guidelines of 1997. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 03:29 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Over three months after Panjab University (PU) senate’s approval, the university has finally prepared a draft policy on reservation in promotions for the non-teaching staff.

The draft has been shared with the staff members and suggestions/corrections have been invited till August 2. The suggestions can be made in writing to the deputy registrar (establishment).

Prior to the senate meeting on March 27, the Punjab government had informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon.

Therefore, immediately after the senate’s decision in March, PU had formed a committee to collect quantifiable data for implementation of the policy, whose draft was formulated after the panel held its meeting recently.

As per the draft, earmarking of reservation is based on the department of personnel and training (DoPT) guidelines of 1997. It proposes 15% reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) staff members and 5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) staffers. Every seventh position in a particular cadre will be reserved for SC and every 20th position for ST staff for promotions.

RELATED STORIES

President of PU’s SC, ST, BC Employees’ Welfare Association, Harpreet Singh said, “The university has finally readied the draft roster, but we request the authorities to implement the policy at the earliest for timely benefit to staff members.”

Before the March 27 meeting of the PU senate, the Panjab University General Category (welfare) Association (PUGCA) had written to the Vice-President of India, opposing the implementation of reservation in promotion.

Meanwhile, a senior university official said the pending grant of last financial year had been released by the Punjab government. After the senate gave its in-principle approval to adopt the policy, the varsity had written to the Punjab government requesting them to release the pending grant of over 7 crore for 2021-22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP