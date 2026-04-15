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Reshuffle in Chandigarh administration: 14 officers shifted

Pradhuman Singh (HCS) has been assigned excise and taxation, industries, and RERA, while Radhika Singh (HCS) will oversee higher education, social welfare, and women and child development

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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In a major administrative reshuffle, the Chandigarh administration shifted 14 bureaucrats across key departments on Tuesday.

As per the orders, Akhil Kumar (DANICS) has been appointed additional secretary (establishment) and given charge of the house allotment committee and the food and supplies department. Amit Kumar (DANICS) will handle coordination, home/protocol, environment, and technical education. (HT File)

The orders, issued by the personnel department with the approval of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, come into effect following the joining of newly appointed officers.

As per the orders, Akhil Kumar (DANICS) has been appointed additional secretary (establishment) and given charge of the house allotment committee and the food and supplies department. Amit Kumar (DANICS) will handle coordination, home/protocol, environment, and technical education.

Pradhuman Singh (HCS) has been assigned excise and taxation, industries, and RERA, while Radhika Singh (HCS) will oversee higher education, social welfare, and women and child development.

Saurabh Kumar Arora (PCS) has been given charge of sports, excise, AYUSH, and election-related work. Nitish Singla (PCS) will look after school education, the transport authority, and science and technology. Avikesh Gupta (PCS) has been posted in transport, IT, and urban planning.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Reshuffle in Chandigarh administration: 14 officers shifted
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Reshuffle in Chandigarh administration: 14 officers shifted
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