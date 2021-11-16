Reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home secretary Shaleen Kabra shifted DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba range, Atul Kumar Goel, as DIG, CID against an available vacancy. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The J&K government on Monday ordered a minor reshuffle in the police and civil administration.

According to an order issued here, Pritam Lal, sub-divisional magistrate, Gandoh, who was holding the additional charge of sub-registrar, has been posted as assistant commissioner (central) with Jammu divisional commissioner against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Ashfaq, assistant commissioner, panchayat, Doda, has been asked to hold the charge of the posts of Gandoh SDM and sub-registrar in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Similarly, home secretary Shaleen Kabra shifted DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba range, Atul Kumar Goel, as DIG, CID against an available vacancy.

DIG Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta, will hold the additional charge of the post of DIG JKS range in addition to his own duties, read the order.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, SO to DIG JKS range is transferred and posted as SSP CID, CIJ against an available vacancy. Ashok Badwal, SO to ADGP Jammu zone, will hold the additional charge of the post of SO to DIG JKS range till further orders.

It was further ordered that Goel and Shiv Kumar Sharma will be deemed to be the officers of the state investigation agency.

