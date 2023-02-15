Reshuffle in Punjab Police, 12 SSPs transferred

Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 13 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, including 12 senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

According to the orders, SSP Faridkot Rajpal Singh has now been posted as SSP Kapurthala replacing Navneet Singh Bains, who will now be SSP Ludhiana rural.

SSP Ludhiana Rural, Harjeet Singh has now been posted as SSP Faridkot replacing Rajpal Singh.

Similarly, SSP Bathinda J Elanchezian has been posted as SSP Moga in place of Gulneet Singh Khurana. AIG Counter Intelligence Amneet Kondal has been posted as SSP Khanna in place of Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash.

Commandant 7th Batallion PAP Harmanbir Singh Gill has been posted as SSP Sri Muktsar Sahib against a vacant post.

Interestingly, Gill is the brother of Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Dimpa. SSP Batala Satinder Singh has been posted as SSP Amritsar Rural replacing Swapan Sharma, who has now been promoted as DIG.

Present staff officer to DGP Punjab Ashwini Gotyal has been posted as SSP Batala whereas Deepak Hilori has been appointed as new staff officer to DGP Punjab.

SSP Fazilka Bhupinder Singh has now been posted as SSP Malerkotla in place of Avneet Kaur Sidhu, who has been posted as SSP Fazilka.