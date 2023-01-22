Residents discuss impact of high-rises in Panchkula

The Citizens’ Welfare Association, in collaboration with the Haryana State HUDA Sectors’ Confederation (HSHSC) held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the impact of high-rise buildings that are coming up after amendment in the Haryana Building Code, 2017.

At the meeting, held at Jat Bhawan, Sector 9, former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik (retd) said he had met the local MLA and several officers regarding the issue, but was never given any assurance and instead told to go to court. After hearing the reply, he had written to the CM last year, but got no response.

The association shared that through the amendment, Section 74 (2) (b) , d (iv) and (vii) of the HUDA Act had been violated, as the standards of population density, height character and number of residential buildings, which may be erected on a plot, specified in zonal development plans for already developed sectors prior to March 7, 2017, by local development authorities and approved by the government, had been illegally changed.

“As the infrastructure in old sectors is only for the limited population living in two-storey buildings, it will be choked by additional burden of high-rises,” said Yashvir Malik, state convener of the association.