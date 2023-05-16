3 days after fire incident, MC authorities lift waste from dumpsite near Giaspura

Three days after dense smog engulfed the residents of Adarsh Colony near Giaspura following a major fire at the garbage dumpsite, the teams of the civic body on Tuesday lifted a major chunk of plastic and organic waste dumped at the two-acre site.

As the incident took place just 13 days after the Giaspura gas tragedy in which as many as 11 people were killed, the residents come out of their homes and stayed outside for hours in fear. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plumes of toxic smoke had spread through the area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, leading to panic among the residents. One person fell unconscious due to the effect of smoke. The fire was later brought under control by the fire brigade

As the incident took place just 13 days after the Giaspura gas tragedy in which as many as 11 people were killed, the residents come out of their homes and stayed outside for hours in fear.

Residents of Adarsh Colony near Giaspura have been complaining about the garbage dump which is causing several problems along with the foul smell.

Sandeep Kumar Shukla, a resident of the area, said that the MC authorities have woken up from slumber after the fire took place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that people who set the garbage on fire should be identified and punished.

Shukla said that despite repeated complaints by residents, the garbage was not lifted. He said that it has been announced a number of times that the space would be cleared and will be used for some other purposes.

He said that the waste lying untreated at the dumpsite can lead to an outbreak of a disease in the heavily populated area.

Another resident Vijay Kumar said that a large number of rats, who have made the dumpsite their home, have become a menace for the residents.

Municipal corporation’s health branch official Vipal Malhotra said that the problem of garbage dumping at the site will be resolved as a static compactor will be installed at the site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that after the project to install static compactors will be implemented, the waste here will be compressed and shifted regularly at the main dumpsite at Tajpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON