Panchkula RWAs express strong opposition to Haryana’s stilt plus 4 floors policy

Various resident welfare associations expressed strong opposition to the stilt plus 4 floors policy and demanded its immediate withdrawal during the public hearing opportunity granted by the expert committee on Thursday. Gen VP Malik (retd) addressing the press in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The expert committee, headed by P Raghavendra Rao, chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, heard the Federation of Residents Association (FORA) and Citizens’ Welfare Association through video conference.

In the wake of increasing voices against stilt plus four floor constructions in the sectors under Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Haryana government on February 23 had decided not to entertain new applications or building plans of such buildings till further orders. Following residents’ objections, the government had constituted an expert committee on March 16 to examine the issues pertaining to the construction of stilt plus four-storeys comprehensively and to recommend future course of action on the matter.

Terming the policy “technically flawed”, former chief of army staff General VP Malik (retd) said, “It should be abandoned in the existing sectors/licensed colonies. Rather a comprehensive policy should be framed strictly as per the National Building Code provisions.” Malik also expressed his disappointment over the resident bodies being granted only 15 minutes each to express their grievances.

He urged the committee to meet residents whose houses had been adversely affected due to such constructions. Malik added, “The stilt plus 4 floors concept violates basic architectural and town planning norms, apart from putting burden on water supply, drainage, sewage, garbage disposal and solid waste management.”

SK Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association, on behalf of 36 RWAs of Panchkula, demanded immediate withdrawal of the policy and a discussion to find ways to compensate residents for their losses caused by “callous officialdom”.

Similarly, FORA demanded that construction of stilt plus four storeys in Panchkula sectors be immediately stopped.

FORA president RP Malhotra said that government should identify special pockets and after developing necessary infrastructure, grant permission to construct such structures.

“A policy should be formulated for the construction of such houses in the new proposed sectors,” said FORA general secretary Bharat Hiteshi, who submitted a memorandum of protest signed by 5,000 residents of different sectors.

The committee assured to give due consideration to the residents’ concerns.

