Ambala: Residents protest against garbage collection site in Jandali

The area adjoins Sector 9 in Ambala City; residents have complained of foul smell emanating from the garbage site throughout the day
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Residents at a protest demonstration against garbage collection in Jandali of Ambala. (HT PHOTO)

Several residents of Jandali and nearby areas have been protesting against a garbage collection and segregation point on a major road adjoining Sector 9 of Ambala City for the last five days, demanding a solution.

There are complaints of foul smell emanating throughout the day from the area that also has a cremation ground and a religious place.

A shopkeeper here, Amrit Shergil, said that it was almost impossible to cross the road, which is a shortcut for many to travel between HUDA sectors and Jandali.

“Garbage from all 20 wards is collected here before it is taken to a plant on Naraingarh road. The residents had protested in March this year too, but we stopped after an assurance of a solution. Nothing happened, however, and we were forced to protest again,” he said.

The protesters are demanding collection of waste only from their area instead of all wards or shifting of the centre to some other location. They had also locked the gate of the land, due to which the process was affected.

Officials of Ambala municipal corporation said the protesters could be booked for locking up MC land and hampering garbage collection process. (HT PHOTO)

Advocate Puneet, a Congress leader who is among those leading the protest, said, “Several vehicles and a JCB machine dominate the road leading to traffic congestion and more waste on the road during shifting of garbage.”

In the meantime, the matter also reached the municipal officials, who held talks with the residents twice. Sources said that MC commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata also chaired a meeting to review the process and a decision will be taken soon.

“The agitation might be lifted in a day or two, as they might be booked for locking MC land and hampering the collection process. The matter has become political with the involvement of many parties and change in demands,” officials said.

Meanwhile, sanitary inspector (city zone) Mandeep said it was difficult to meet with the residents’ demands that included overall closure of the land, but Khadgata said, “We are planning to initiate ward-wise or cluster-wise collection and segregation, and later shifting to the plant in Patvi.”

