Priority to establish BJP as only alternative in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

Restoring people’s faith in democracy and establishing the BJP as the only alternative in Punjab will be the prime focus, newly appointed chief of the party’s state unit Sunil Jakhar said on Wednesday. BJP national chief JP Nadda (left) handing over the appointment letter of Punjab party chief to Sunil Jakhar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HTfile photo)

Speaking to reporters after meeting party national president JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Jakhar said, “Punjab is in a very miserable shape today with growing burden of loans and dwindling law-and-order situation.” There is an atmosphere of fear across Punjab, he alleged, claiming that nobody feels safe in the state.

“People, who gave mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party, are today feeling cheated,” Jakhar, who quit the Congress last year to join the BJP, said.

In a such a situation, the BJP is the only “credible alternative” in Punjab as all other opposition parties, including the Congress, neither have “capacity” nor “confidence” to raise people’s voice.

“The so-called recognised opposition party, Congress, has bowed down before the AAP government,” Jakhar alleged.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann dared them to look into his eyes and talk but they can’t because he says he has kept everybody’s account and would put them behind bars, the BJP leader said.

Jakhar, who was appointed as the Punjab BJP president on Tuesday, said: “My first priority is to restore people’s faith in democracy and politics in Punjab, where there is an atmosphere of anarchy, and to convey it to the people that the BJP will stand by their side and work in their interest.”

