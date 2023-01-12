Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Resumption of mining: Ensure no damage is caused to the environment, rivers, says HC

Published on Jan 12, 2023

The detailed order of Tuesday’s hearing says the state government, as well as State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), would furnish reports as to the manner in which the sand mining activities are commenced

The order was passed, on a plea from the state by the bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli in which the state had claimed a shortage of construction material. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to strictly ensure that the sand mining activity undertaken does not damage the environment or the rivers in three districts where mining activity is set to resume. It also said that all steps should be taken to protect groundwater and the environment, and the state should also undertake rehabilitation measures.

The detailed order of Tuesday’s hearing says the state government, as well as State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), would furnish reports as to the manner in which the sand mining activities are commenced and undertaken by the state in three districts of Rupnagar, Pathankot and Fazilka.

The order was passed, on a plea from the state by the bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli in which the state had claimed a shortage of construction material. The government had sought a stay on the SEIAA order to Punjab passed in September and November, in which the state was asked to immediately stop all mining activities at various de-silting sites.

The order also records that SEIAA found, in all the inspections conducted by them, that illegal mining was going on by digging deep pits in the riverbeds and employing heavy machinery.

