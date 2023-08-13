Two Panchkula residents lose 3 lakh to swindlers posing as customer care officials online

Two retired army men fell prey to swindlers online while searching for customer care numbers on the internet in separate incidents.

Two Panchkula residents were duped swindlers posing as customer care officials online in separate incidents. (HT File)

In his complaint, Sandeep Kumar, a 47-year-old retired army man from Sector 2, told police that he was surfing the internet for the customer care number of Blue Dart as he wanted to send his motorcycle to Gurugram. He stumbled upon the phone number on a website and came in contact with a man who identified himself as Deepak, a Blue Dart employee.

The caller assured Sandeep that his vehicle would be delivered before seeking a registration fee of ₹10, needed to be paid online.

Sandeep tried making payment through UPI, but was unable to do the same. Deepak then sent him a link, but he was still unable to deposit the money. A day later, the complainant received a message regarding ₹1.99 lakh being transferred from his account over two separate transactions.

Similarly, Vipin Gupta, 64, of DLF Valley, also a retired army officer, told police that he was looking for the contact information of the Alchemist hospital to get an appointment for his father.

Upon calling on the number he found online, he spoke to a man who identified as Rahul. The caller sent Vipin a link to fill a registration form after paying ₹10. Gupta then exchanged a number of messages with Rahul over WhatsApp.

On March 1, the complainant received a message informing him that ₹89,999 had been transferred from his account over the multiple transactions.

Separate cases have been registered under sections 419, 420 (cheating) 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station, Sector 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.