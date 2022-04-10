Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Retired armyman kills self after shooting wife in Haryana’s Rohtak

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the retired armyman shot at his wife, who was sitting in a chair, and then himself at their house after a verbal spat
As per information, the couple used to fight often over domestic issues. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 04:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A retired armyman allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned his licensed gun on himself at Rohtak’s Bhagwatipur village, police said on Sunday.

The couple, 58-year-old man and his wife 53-year-old wife, had two sons, who are married, and a daughter.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the retired armyman shot at his wife, who was sitting in a chair, and then himself at their house after a verbal spat.

“Their neighbours informed the police after hearing the gunshots. As per information, the couple used to fight over domestic issues. A team of forensic science laboratory collected the evidence and the same will be sent to the laboratory . We have registered a case of murder against the man and the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination,” the spokesperson added.

