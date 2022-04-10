Retired armyman kills self after shooting wife in Haryana’s Rohtak

A retired armyman allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned his licensed gun on himself at Rohtak’s Bhagwatipur village, police said on Sunday.

The couple, 58-year-old man and his wife 53-year-old wife, had two sons, who are married, and a daughter.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the retired armyman shot at his wife, who was sitting in a chair, and then himself at their house after a verbal spat.

“Their neighbours informed the police after hearing the gunshots. As per information, the couple used to fight over domestic issues. A team of forensic science laboratory collected the evidence and the same will be sent to the laboratory . We have registered a case of murder against the man and the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination,” the spokesperson added.