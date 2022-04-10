Retired armyman kills self after shooting wife in Haryana’s Rohtak
A retired armyman allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned his licensed gun on himself at Rohtak’s Bhagwatipur village, police said on Sunday.
The couple, 58-year-old man and his wife 53-year-old wife, had two sons, who are married, and a daughter.
Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the retired armyman shot at his wife, who was sitting in a chair, and then himself at their house after a verbal spat.
“Their neighbours informed the police after hearing the gunshots. As per information, the couple used to fight over domestic issues. A team of forensic science laboratory collected the evidence and the same will be sent to the laboratory . We have registered a case of murder against the man and the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination,” the spokesperson added.
Your Space: Private schools, parents should settle fee issues amicably
Allow flexibility in fee payment The pandemic has had a serious impact on our lives, but perhaps no other area of our lives was as profoundly impacted as the education of our children. It led to unforeseen issues for both, the schools as well as the children and their parents. Those who are impacted economically are facing challenges on several fronts. Incidents of parents being manhandled on the school premises are deeply disturbing.
Karauli tension: Sec 144 imposed in 17 districts of Rajasthan ahead of festivals
After the recent arson and violence incident that occurred in Rajasthan's Karauli district, 17 district administrations in the state, including Jaipur, have imposed section 144 CrPC ahead of festivals, officials said. The restrictions by multiple districts have been imposed for approximately a month from April 8, officials said. The decision was taken a day after the home department issued guidelines for organising events and festivals. The guideline also directs strict compliance with sound pollution rules.
Test blasts for Supertech twin towers today; traffic to be briefly suspended
Noida is set to see test blasts to raze down the illegally built Supertech twin towers on Sunday afternoon. The Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions has been roped in by the Noida authority, and the residents living nearby have been asked to stay indoors. The actual demolition blast of the 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- are expected to be done on May 22.
92-year-old man completes 5K run at Bengaluru marathon, BJP MP heaps praise
A 92-year-old man completed a 5km-run at Bengaluru Marathon, outpacing many along the way, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday. Sharing the video on Twitter, the Lok Sabha member representing the Bangalore South constituency said that the nonagenarian, whom he referred to as Sri Dattatreya Ji, “truly symbolises the spirit of grit and determination of every Bengalurean." The 8th Edition of the Bengaluru Marathon was held on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Bihar, Jharkhand pension issue likely to be raised in Eastern Zonal Council meet
The Eastern Zonal Council, comprising the states of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, will hold a meeting on April 26 in Kolkata where several inter-state issues will be discussed, people familiar with the matter said. The foremost issue on the agenda relating to Bihar is likely to be the state government's ongoing dispute with Jharkhand for the latter's alleged failure to make payment against pension liabilities for retired employees for the last three years.
