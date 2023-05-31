Spat over watching IPL match: Veteran opens fire at wife, daughter, held

A spat over watching the final IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans turned ugly after a retired armyman opened fire targeting his wife, daughter and brother-in-law (wife’s husband) at Baddowal village of Mullanpur Dakha on Monday night. He also opened the cap of the LPG gas cylinder. The accused opened fire targeting the police party when the cops reached the spot. The police arrested the accused after two hours.

The police have recovered a .12 bore rifle, two bullets and six shells from the accused identified as Gurtej Singh, 45, of Baddowal. A case of attempt to murder has been lodged against him at Mullapur Dakha police station.

Inspector Daljit Singh Gill, SHO at police station Dakha, said that they received a call to the police control room from Gurpreet Kaur, 42, wife of the accused. She stated that her husband is trying to kill her, daughter, and her brother Talwinder Singh of Kishangarh of Raikot. She added that her husband opened fire targeting them with intention to kill them, however, they escaped unhurt and locked themselves in the room.

The SHO added that when they reached the spot, they found the man holding a rifle and trying to explode the LPG gas cylinder. When police asked him to surrender, the accused opened fire targeting the police. After the police cordoned off the area, the accused hid in the fields. The police arrested him and lodged an FIR under Sections 307, 353, 186 and 506 of the IPC, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against him.

The woman stated that her husband who was in an inebriated condition was watching the IPL match and shouting. When she told him not to shout as the neighbours were disturbed, he indulged in a spat with her. Things turned ugly when her husband took out his rifle and opened fire targeting her. She locked herself and her daughter in the house and informed her brother. When her brother reached there, her husband opened fire at his car.

