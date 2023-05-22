Ludhiana triple murder: 3 weapons, cash, jewellery, robbed from ex cop’s house

Assailants have robbed three licenced weapons, including two .32 bore revolvers and a .12 bore rifle, cash and jewellery from the house of the retired assistant sub-inspector, who along with his wife and son were found murdered in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal, police said on Monday. Police at the ex cop’s house in in Ludhiana on Monday. (Mainsh/HT)

Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that Sumandeep, daughter of the ASI, told police that some gold jewellery, cash and weapons of his father and brother have been robbed.

He said that in the preliminary investigation, it is appearing to be a case of robbery due to which the family was killed.

However, the possibility that after killing the family, the assailants took away cash, jewellery and weapons to distract police cannot be ruled out. The police are probing the case from all angles, he said.

The police have found a ladder on the backside of the house.

It is suspected that the assailants climbed up to the first floor of the house and barged in the house from the window. After executing the crime, the accused escaped from the window, police said.

Earlier, the police suspected personal rivalry behind the murder.

The bodies were handed over to the family after conducting postmortem at the civil hospital.

The doctors revealed that the victims were bludgeoned to death with blunt weapons such as iron rods, pipes and other tools. There were no signs of resistance from the victims.

The doctors also revealed that the trio was murdered between 8 pm and 12 am on Saturday night. However, the police came to know about the murders on Sunday night.

The Ladhowal police lodged an FIR under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against unidentified accused following the statement of Sumandeep.

Retired assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, 65, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, 60, and son Gurwinder Singh alias Pali Grewal, 30, were found dead in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal area on Sunday night.

The matter came to light when Sumandeep sent her husband Jagmeet to her parents’ house after no one was answering her calls. Jagmeet, along with the village sarpanch Gurdev Singh, reached the house. The main gate of the house was open, while the lobby gate was bolted from inside. They were shocked to see the dead bodies lying in the lobby and bedroom.

Kuldeep had retired six years ago. His last posting was in the child and women cell in Ludhiana. His son Gurwinder, who was married, was preparing to go abroad. He had dropped his wife at her parents’ house two days ago.

Family hired plumbers few days back

Due to leakage in the pipeline, the family had hired plumbers few days ago to repair it. The police suspected that it could be the handiwork of plumbers. The police detained the plumbers for questioning, but no lead was found.