An ex-armyman allegedly bludgeoned his 70-year-old neighbor, who was a retired police constable, to death in Dhaipai village with an iron rod following a dispute over a drain Thursday, police said. Retired cop bludgeoned to death by ex-armyman in Ludhiana

The whole incident occurred before a police team that had reached the spot to resolve the matter between the two neighbours.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The victim has been identified as Shingara Singh. After the incident, the Jodhan police arrested the accused, Jagdeep Singh, and lodged a murder case against him.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Gurmeet Kaur, wife of the victim. Kaur stated that a drain in the street was choked and Jagdeep had been accusing them of the problem.

The complainant added that on Thursday morning, Jagdeep had called the police to pressurise them. She alleged that the police team was favouring Jagdeep.

She said that when her husband objected to it, the accused assaulted him with an iron rod in front of the police team. After her husband lost consciousness, she rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Later, she filed a complaint to the police.

Inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO at Jodhan Police station, said that soon after the incident, the police lodged a murder case against the accused and arrested him.

The inspector added that there was some issue between the two neighbours over the drain. Jagdeep had filed a complaint to the police on December 16 regarding the issue.

He said that ASI Balwinder Singh had gone there to see the matter where Jagdeep got into a heated argument with the victim. In a fit of rage, the accused hit Shingara with an iron rod on his head, leading to his death.

The SHO refuted the allegations made by the woman of favouring the accused.

Shingara was an ex-armyman. After his retirement he had joined the police force as a constable. After his retirement, has been living in Dhaipai village.