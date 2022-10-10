Retired inspector rapes 20-yr-old, threatens to kill her daughter in Ludhiana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 04:44 AM IST

The complainant said she, along with her husband and daughter, had moved into a rented accommodation owned by the retired inspector in Ludhiana 20 days ago

A Ludhiana-based retired inspector raped his 20-yr-old tenant at gunpoint and threatened to kill her daughter. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A retired police inspector was booked for allegedly raping a 20-year-old tenant on gunpoint and brandishing a gun at her eight-month-old daughter.

The accused, who has been identified as Gurdeep Singh Bajwa, 62, of Mundian Khurd, also threatened to kill the victim’s daughter if the woman resisted the attack.

The complainant said, along with her husband and daughter, live in a rented accommodation owned by the accused. On October 8, when her husband had gone out of the house in search of a job, the accused barged into her room while her daughter was lying on the bed. The accused brandished a gun at her and threatened to shoot her daughter raping her.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhwinder Masih, who is investigating the case, said the couple had moved into the accommodation around 20 days ago.

The police have registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.

