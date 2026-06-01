Retired SMO booked for sexual assault on 15-year-old at Kurukshetra hospital

A retired senior medical officer (SMO) has been booked for an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) civil hospital here, Kurukshetra police said on Sunday. According to the details, the victim was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain on May 29, which is when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, Shailender Kumar Shally, had retired as a SMO but was re-engaged as a consultant at the government-run hospital. Following an FIR in the case, his services have been terminated by the Haryana health department.

According to the details, the victim was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain on May 29, which is when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. Dr Upender, who was on emergency duty, told reporters that the minor girl was brought to the emergency ward complaining of bleeding.

“She was earlier admitted to the female ward on May 29 with the complaint of abdominal pain, while her father was also admitted to the hospital due to some other medical issues, under the same doctor,” he said.

“As we inquired her about the bleeding, the girl narrated the whole incident and claimed that on May 29, she had come to visit the consultant doctor in his OPD, where the doctor had done wrong with her,” the doctor said.

Police said that following the information, teams reached the hospital and followed Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act procedures for her counseling, medical examination, and statement recording. A case was registered under sections 10 and 6 of the POCSO Act at the Kurukshetra University (KUK) police station.

Later, the director general health services (DGHS) ordered the doctor’s termination with immediate effect “considering the seriousness of the case”. Officials in the know said that the doctor has been detained. However, there has been no official information from the police at the time of writing this report.