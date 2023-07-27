Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Retired teacher found murdered in Kurukshetra

Retired teacher found murdered in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 27, 2023 01:52 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Nirmala Devi, who used to live with her husband Dev Raj. At the time of the incident, around 12.30 pm, she was alone at home as her husband had gone outside for some work. Police said their son had died earlier while their daughter lives in Mumbai

A 60-year-old retired teacher was found murdered, with her throat slit, at her residence in Sector 7 of Kurukshetra city on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nirmala Devi, who used to live with her husband Dev Raj. At the time of the incident, around 12.30 pm, she was alone at home as her husband had gone outside for some work. Police said their son had died earlier while their daughter lives in Mumbai.

Thanesar city police station in-charge Dinesh Rana said the husband’s statement has been recorded and police are looking at the case from different angles. The body, he said, has been sent for post-mortem.

The cop said the closed-circuit television camera footage from the area is also being examined for clues.

Rana said a murder case has been registered against unidentified persons as of now.

