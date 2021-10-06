Return personal staff to parent units: Punjab DGP to transferred cops

All Punjab Police officers have been directed to return the personnel who moved with them to their new postings back to the parent district or unit.

Officiating director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota issued the orders to all police unit heads in the state and officers posted out of Punjab on October 5.

In the letter, Sahota mentioned that it has been observed that some police officers on being transferred also take along their personal staff to the new station or unit. “This practice leads to a number of administrative problems and it needs to be discontinued in the interest of professional propriety,” stated the letter.

It further said that all such personnel taken along without proper authorisation, except the officer’s security detail, should report to their respective parent districts or units immediately.