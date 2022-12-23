Revamped and ready, Ferozepur library hoping to see old faces again

With a five-month, ₹15-lakh restoration of the district library complete, the Ferozepur administration is hoping to soon see it buzzing with smiling members, both old and new.

Now located at the Municipal Park, the over four-decade-old library was initially housed in the local Red Cross building with over 42,500 books, where it used to be teeming with book lovers, evident from its 4,100-strong member count.

But the visitors’ number started dwindling soon after the library was moved to the park in 2014, primarily due to shoddy infrastructure.

“Since 2014, the library only had empty halls, no furniture, no shelves. In their absence, the precious books were left rotting in sacks. Eventually, even the daily newspaper supply stopped. So, it’s no wonder, the members became few and far in between,” said Surinder Kamboj, one of the library members, adding that after the revamp, things should change for the better.

The library before its restoration. (HT Photo)

“The entire library has been redone with modern interiors, new furniture and fresh paint. The library is now fully equipped, and coupled with the impressive ambience through lighting, it is sure to tempt readers to return,” said Vipul Narang, a social activist.

Deputy commissioner Amrit Singh, who inaugurated the restored library on Tuesday in the presence of Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar, said “Through a five-month restoration project, we have tried to create an ambience conducive for reading. All required staffing posts will also be filled shortly through the Red Cross Society.”

“Aspirants of competitive exams, especially those from underprivileged families, will also benefit from the library, which will be equipped with the relevant reference books, besides computers with internet,” said Sagar Setia, additional deputy commissioner (general), Ferozepur.

