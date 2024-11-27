Revamped Himachal Congress unit likely by New Year, says Pratibha Singh

The Congress party’s Himachal unit is expected to be reconstituted by the new year, current state president Pratibha Singh said on Wednesday. Congress’ Himachal unit chief Pratibha Singh (File)

As part of the restructuring of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), a series of meetings were held over the last three days at the state head office with secretary and co-incharges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan, focussing on feedback from senior leaders, legislators, grassroots workers and affiliated organisations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6 dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee along with the district and block units with immediate effect.

Chauhan after the meetings said a comprehensive feedback exercise was conducted over three days, adding. “We gathered inputs from all levels—senior leaders, MLAs, former MLAs, and dedicated workers. Observers have now been appointed at the Lok Sabha and district levels to oversee the process.”

“The aim is to strengthen the party and in this the observers would play a critical role in forming district, block, and state executive committees, ensuring every level of the organization is revamped,” he said.

Chaudhary, meanwhile, said the focus was on recognising and empowering those who strengthened the women’s Congress, youth Congress, and other wings.

Party puts up united front

Dismissing former chief minister Jairam Thakur’s statement about there being no coordination between the party and the government, Chaudhary said, “Jairam Thakur’s sole focus is on criticism.”

Pratibha Singh emphasized the importance of restructuring efforts to revitalise the party. According to Singh, the new executive committee will be formed based on district-level observers’ reports.

“Those who have dedicated their time and effort to the Congress will be given positions. While capable individuals from the previous executive committee will be retained, new members will also be entrusted with responsibilities. Strengthening the organization will remain our top priority,” she said.

Singh also dismissed any discord between the government and the organization, saying, “There is no such issue. After discussions with the Chief Minister, we will work to enhance coordination between the government and the party.”