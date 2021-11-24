Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Revenue staff on strike in Hoshiarpur after bribery case against naib tehsildar
chandigarh news

Revenue staff on strike in Hoshiarpur after bribery case against naib tehsildar

Punjab Revenue Officers Association called the strike after its representatives failed to get an assurance from the authorities in the bribery case
A vigilance team arrested the Mahilpur naib tehsildar, a registry clerk, a deed writer and an assistant on Monday on charges of bribery. (Representative photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

On the call of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association, the entire revenue staff of Hoshiarpur district proceeded on mass leave to protest the false Vigilance case against Mahilpur naib tehsildar and three others.

Also read: Hoshiarpur school closed after 3 students test positive for Covid-19

A vigilance team arrested the naib tehsildar, a registry clerk, a deed writer and an assistant on Monday on charges of bribery.

Revenue work remained suspended on Tuesday also even as representatives of the association met senior officials to represent the alleged corruption case.

On not getting an assurance from the authorities, a decision was taken by the revenue officers’ body to go on mass leave till November 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP