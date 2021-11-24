Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoshiarpur school closed after 3 students test positive for Covid-19
Hoshiarpur school closed after 3 students test positive for Covid-19

Health department conducted random sampling of the students last week and found three positive cases
The Punjab health department conducted random sampling of students last week and found three children positive for Covid-19. (Representative photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PD Arya Mahila Senior Secondary School in Hoshiarpur has been closed following the detection of three Covid-19 cases, principal Timatni Ahluwalia said on Wednesday.

Also read: 13 school students among 23 people test Covid positive in Punjab’s Muktsar

The health department conducted random sampling of the students last week and found three positive cases.

Epidemiologist DP Singh denied that any educational institution had been closed due to Covid-19 and civil surgeon Parminder Kaur too was unaware of any such development but school authorities confirmed that their institution had been closed for students till November 29 after the three students tested positive for coronavirus infection.

“It was on the suggestion of the health authorities that we shut down the school,” Ahluwalia said, adding that the affected students, who were under quarantine, would be tested again before they are allowed to join school.

