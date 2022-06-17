Review the Agnipath scheme: Hooda after protests

Following widespread protests and incidents of violence in Haryana against the Agnipath scheme for recruitments in the armed forces, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday asked the central government to review the scheme. Hooda said military reforms should be carefully undertaken keeping in mind multiple aspects. “There is a fair amount of resentment among the Haryana youth. Not only there has been no recruitment in military for the last three years, the youngsters are suffering because of rising unemployment. This is the reason youths have taken to the streets to protest against the scheme,” the Congress leader said.

Haryana to hold Yoga Day function at Bhiwani

Haryana government will organise a state-level Yoga Day function in Bhiwani on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day. A day before the ceremony, a marathon will be organised at Bhiwani’s Bhim stadium. An official spokesperson said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest of June 21 function in which about 10,000 practitioners will do yoga together. Separate marking will be done for children’s yoga practice, while large LED screens will be installed in sufficient number at the venue so that each yoga asana is visible to every practitioner there.