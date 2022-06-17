Review the Agnipath scheme: Hooda after protests
Following widespread protests and incidents of violence in Haryana against the Agnipath scheme for recruitments in the armed forces, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday asked the central government to review the scheme. Hooda said military reforms should be carefully undertaken keeping in mind multiple aspects. “There is a fair amount of resentment among the Haryana youth. Not only there has been no recruitment in military for the last three years, the youngsters are suffering because of rising unemployment. This is the reason youths have taken to the streets to protest against the scheme,” the Congress leader said.
Haryana to hold Yoga Day function at Bhiwani
Haryana government will organise a state-level Yoga Day function in Bhiwani on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day. A day before the ceremony, a marathon will be organised at Bhiwani’s Bhim stadium. An official spokesperson said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest of June 21 function in which about 10,000 practitioners will do yoga together. Separate marking will be done for children’s yoga practice, while large LED screens will be installed in sufficient number at the venue so that each yoga asana is visible to every practitioner there.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
