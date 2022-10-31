Stubble burning | Revoke officials’ suspension, demands Punjab agri officials’ association

A day after four field functionaries of the agriculture department were suspended for failing to checking farm fires in their respective areas, the Agriculture Technocrats Action Committee (AGTECH) staged a statewide protest on Monday and demanded that the officials be reinstated.

Members of the association, which represents technical staff from agriculture, horticulture and soil wings of the department, staged two-hour protests outside the offices of chief agriculture officers across the state.

AGTECH state president Kirpal Singh said, “The government’s decision to suspend officials without an inquiry or issuance of show-cause notices is arbitrary and defies logic.”

Blaming statements made by political leaders to farmers’ unions for the continuing prevalence of stubble burning, Singh said, “The action has hit the morale of field staff as agriculture officials were made scapegoats to cover the rising air pollution levels in the national capital.”

“Top officials at the headquarters have been conveyed our demand to revoke the suspensions through email, failing which the agitation will be intensified,” he said, adding, “The agriculture department has a limited role in raising awareness among farmers. Our department has no mandate to initiate legal action against erring farmers.”

The association’s general secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and revenue departments are empowered to take action against farmers for causing air pollution, but the state authorities have not fixed their responsibility.

“Burning crop residue deteriorates soil and air quality and farmers are aware of it. Our department has been sensitising farmers to shun stubble burning, but all efforts go down the drain after political leaders said that no action will be initiated against those burning crop residue. If the leaders are making such statements, why is the technical staff being singled out and held responsible for rampant fire incidents?” he added.

“AGTECH members will hold protests in Sangrur, Patiala and Tarn Taran, where the staff officials were suspended on Tuesday, too,” said Sandhu.

