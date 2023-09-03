News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Administration revokes suspension of senior Kashmir lecturer

Administration revokes suspension of senior Kashmir lecturer

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
Sep 03, 2023 11:50 PM IST

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior political science lecturer at Government Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, was suspended on August 25 days after he had appeared before the Supreme Court during hearing against the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir’s school education authorities have revoked the “suspension and inquiry” order against Kashmir lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat. On August 28, the Supreme Court had questioned the government over the move.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat had appeared in the Supreme Court in defence of Article 370 during the hearing against its abrogation. (HT File)
Zahoor Ahmad Bhat had appeared in the Supreme Court in defence of Article 370 during the hearing against its abrogation. (HT File)

Bhat, a senior political science lecturer at Government Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, was suspended on August 25 days after he had appeared before the Supreme Court during hearing against the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The directorate of school education, Jammu, on Sunday issued the order that Bhat will resume his duties. The order states that consequent upon the withdrawal of the suspension order, Bhat is relieved from the head office and is directed to report to his original place of posting.

Earlier principal secretary Alok Kumar on Saturday had withdrawn the order of Bhat’s suspension. Bhat was suspended for violation of provisions of J&K Civil Service Regulations, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, J&K Leave Rules.

He was attached to the office of director school education, Jammu, and Jammu joint director of school education was appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct an “in-depth inquiry in the conduct of the delinquent officer”.

Bhat had appeared at the directorate in Jammu and presented before the inquiry officer on August 30.

During a hearing on August 28, the apex court had asked questions from attorney general R Venkataramani about the suspension of a lecturer by J&K administration after he had appeared in defence of Article 370 in the court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that someone who has appeared before this court was suspended and asked the attorney general to talk to the Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha.

“If there is something apart from this, then it is different. But why this in close succession to him appearing in the matter?,” the CJI had said.

The SC is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which took away its special status and split the erstwhile state into two UTs. A five-judge constitution bench, including the CJI, is hearing the petitions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out