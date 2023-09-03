Administration revokes suspension of senior Kashmir lecturer

Jammu and Kashmir’s school education authorities have revoked the “suspension and inquiry” order against Kashmir lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat. On August 28, the Supreme Court had questioned the government over the move. Zahoor Ahmad Bhat had appeared in the Supreme Court in defence of Article 370 during the hearing against its abrogation. (HT File)

Bhat, a senior political science lecturer at Government Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, was suspended on August 25 days after he had appeared before the Supreme Court during hearing against the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The directorate of school education, Jammu, on Sunday issued the order that Bhat will resume his duties. The order states that consequent upon the withdrawal of the suspension order, Bhat is relieved from the head office and is directed to report to his original place of posting.

Earlier principal secretary Alok Kumar on Saturday had withdrawn the order of Bhat’s suspension. Bhat was suspended for violation of provisions of J&K Civil Service Regulations, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, J&K Leave Rules.

He was attached to the office of director school education, Jammu, and Jammu joint director of school education was appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct an “in-depth inquiry in the conduct of the delinquent officer”.

Bhat had appeared at the directorate in Jammu and presented before the inquiry officer on August 30.

During a hearing on August 28, the apex court had asked questions from attorney general R Venkataramani about the suspension of a lecturer by J&K administration after he had appeared in defence of Article 370 in the court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that someone who has appeared before this court was suspended and asked the attorney general to talk to the Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha.

“If there is something apart from this, then it is different. But why this in close succession to him appearing in the matter?,” the CJI had said.

The SC is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which took away its special status and split the erstwhile state into two UTs. A five-judge constitution bench, including the CJI, is hearing the petitions.

