Rewari: 5 get 10-year jail for firing at showroom

A local court in Rewari awarded 10-year jail to five persons for firing at a showroom and demanding ₹50 crore ransom in May last year.

A local court in Rewari awarded 10-year jail to five persons for firing at a showroom and demanding ₹ 50 crore ransom in May last year. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those convicted have been identified as Sandeep alias Sunny, Anil Gujjar, Sonu Kasana, Sumit Chukan and Ravinder aka Golu. Additional sessions judge Sushil Kumar Garg also awarded them a fine of ₹77,000.

One accused, Ranjit, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The case date backs to May 24 last year when three bike-borne assailants had entered the showroom of Rahul Batra in Rewari’s Bawal and demanded a ransom of ₹50 crore. “When he refused to pay, the assailants fired shots at him,” a police spokesperson added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!